Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 31,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 7,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.