BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BBQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BBQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.81. BBQ has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

