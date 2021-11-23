Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BERY stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,213,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

