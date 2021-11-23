Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manchester United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

