On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

On the Beach Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OOBHF)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

