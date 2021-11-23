CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

