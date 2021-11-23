ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. ePlus has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $139.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ePlus shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

