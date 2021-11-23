Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $4.22 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.