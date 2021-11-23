Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

