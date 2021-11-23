Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of KRC opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

