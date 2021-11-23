South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. Truist decreased their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

