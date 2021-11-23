Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.46.

Shares of WDAY opened at $274.75 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,526.30, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 51.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

