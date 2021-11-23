Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $205.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.96. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.86. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $7,376,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,267 shares of company stock valued at $232,735,002. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

