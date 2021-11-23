Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing quarters. Third-quarter results reflected lower costs and revenues. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rates are likely to keep straining the company’s margins. Rising costs and deteriorating asset quality are other major headwinds. However, the company’s strategic plan (announced in September) intends to expand product offerings, digitalize operations and aid fee income growth. For 2022, bank expects revenues to increase in low to mid-single-digit rate. Its solid liquidity levels indicate a lower likelihood of default on debt repayments even if the economy worsens.”

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.