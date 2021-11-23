Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.51.

HP stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.