Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $233.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

