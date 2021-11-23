Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $223.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

