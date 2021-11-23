Arista Networks, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Arista Networks stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,948 shares of company stock valued at $209,258,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

