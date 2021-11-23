Brokers Set Expectations for Sportradar Group AG’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

