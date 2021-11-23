Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.47.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$4.12 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

