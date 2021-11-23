Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$10.60 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.