Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

