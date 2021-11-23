Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

