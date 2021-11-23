GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Financial Survey

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.3% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Net Element’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.48 -$44.01 million ($0.82) -8.65 Net Element $65.71 million 1.08 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -17.93

Net Element has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTY Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GTY Technology and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -79.83% -14.73% -10.26% Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Summary

GTY Technology beats Net Element on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

