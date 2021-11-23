AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,600 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

