Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

ASTR opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $178,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

