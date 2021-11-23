Amplitude Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,598 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,297% compared to the average daily volume of 186 put options.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,326 shares of company stock valued at $25,795,160.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

