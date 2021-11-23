Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

