Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $258.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 65.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 57,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 83.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

