Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,858 ($50.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,917.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,102.55. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

