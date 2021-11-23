National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

LON NG opened at GBX 985 ($12.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 935.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

