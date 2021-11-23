Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.30. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.