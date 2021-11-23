Safe-T Group (SFET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.