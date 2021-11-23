Diana Shipping Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.55 million, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

