FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

TSE OVV opened at C$44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.83. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$16.13 and a 12 month high of C$50.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.85%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

