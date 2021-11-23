Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peak Fintech Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peak Fintech Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Peak Fintech Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

PKKFF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Peak Fintech Group has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.79.

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

