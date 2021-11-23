Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

GRIN stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.