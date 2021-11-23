Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 734.50 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 755.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.