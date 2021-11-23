Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.40 ($36.82).

Shares of EVK opened at €28.11 ($31.94) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.71 and a 200-day moving average of €28.46.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

