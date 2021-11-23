MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($275.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.28. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €201.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

