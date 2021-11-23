Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.93 ($110.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €90.97 ($103.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.