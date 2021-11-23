US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

