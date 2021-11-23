Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:NMG opened at $8.98 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

