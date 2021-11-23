Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USNZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

