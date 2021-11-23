Morgan Stanley Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $94.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

