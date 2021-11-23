Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

