HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Purchases 16 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($193.57).
Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Tuesday. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 877.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.16%.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
