HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Purchases 16 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($193.57).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Tuesday. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 877.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

