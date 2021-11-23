Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $10.17. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 3,172 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

