Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 11592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $4,463,813 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

