OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OTECU)

OceanTech Acquisitions I’s (NASDAQ:OTECU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. OceanTech Acquisitions I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTECU stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

